Chrome extension

Stop wasting your time synchronizing your encrypted vault. Remember one master password to access your passwords, anywhere, anytime. No sync needed.
LessPass computes a unique password using a site, login and a master password. You don't need to sync a password vault across every device because LessPass works offline!
Manage complex passwords with LessPass options (only numbers, length, etc...)
Change generated password without changing your master password. Increment the counter field in your options.
Detect an error in your master password without revealing it. Memorize your fingerprint:
"I like to eat in this luxury liner".
We all know sites with stupid password rules. For this kind of site, we created a "connected" version to memorize the options. Sign in, load or save complex password profiles on LessPass Database.
To us, a password manager is only as secure as it is transparent. That's why LessPass is fully open source. Don't just take our word for it, take a peek under the hood and see for yourself! View on GitHub
Self host your LessPass Database with Docker on your server ()