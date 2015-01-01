Chrome extension

LessPass LessPass

Stateless Password Manager

Stop wasting your time synchronizing your encrypted vault. Remember one master password to access your passwords, anywhere, anytime. No sync needed.

How does it work?

Compute your password offline

LessPass computes a unique password using a site, login and a master password. You don't need to sync a password vault across every device because LessPass works offline!

LessPass demo

Manage complex passwords with LessPass options (only numbers, length, etc...)

LessPass options

Change generated password without changing your master password. Increment the counter field in your options.

LessPass counter

Detect an error in your master password without revealing it. Memorize your fingerprint:
"I like to eat in this luxury liner".

LessPass fingerprint

Use LessPass Database for complex passwords

We all know sites with stupid password rules. For this kind of site, we created a "connected" version to memorize the options. Sign in, load or save complex password profiles on LessPass Database.

LessPass Database

Can you see the source code
of your current password manager?

To us, a password manager is only as secure as it is transparent. That's why LessPass is fully open source. Don't just take our word for it, take a peek under the hood and see for yourself! View on GitHub

You also can self host your LessPass Database

Self host your LessPass Database with Docker on your server ()

